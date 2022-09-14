Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Guidewire Software in a report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for Guidewire Software’s current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 4.3 %

Several other research firms also recently commented on GWRE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

GWRE opened at $67.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.68. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $128.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,199.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,199.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $124,005.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

