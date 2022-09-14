H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario reduced its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,666 shares during the quarter. H World Group makes up approximately 0.0% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in H World Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 291,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 598,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after buying an additional 138,162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,115,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on H World Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC decreased their target price on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

