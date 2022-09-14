HarbourVest Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 324,145 Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Rover Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rover Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,880. Rover Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 43.25%. The business had revenue of $43.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ROVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rover Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

Rover Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

