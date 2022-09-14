Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.42. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $27.46.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,344,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

