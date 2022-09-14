Head to Head Analysis: Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) vs. American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT)

Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) and American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deswell Industries and American Biltrite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deswell Industries $85.49 million 0.57 $8.23 million N/A N/A American Biltrite $190.73 million 0.02 $1.79 million N/A N/A

Deswell Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Biltrite.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deswell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A American Biltrite 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Deswell Industries and American Biltrite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Deswell Industries and American Biltrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deswell Industries N/A N/A N/A American Biltrite -2.85% -18.93% -4.38%

Volatility and Risk

Deswell Industries has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Biltrite has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Deswell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of American Biltrite shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Deswell Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Deswell Industries beats American Biltrite on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling. The company produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components for electronic entertainment products, power tools, accessories, and outdoor equipment; cases for flashlights, telephones, printers, scanners; parts for industrial components, and indoor control switches, as well as parts for audio equipment, and cases and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; automobile components; and plastic components of automatic robot. It also provides electronic products that consist of audio equipment, including digital and analogue mixing consoles, amplifiers, signal processors, audio interfaces, network audio equipment, and speaker enclosures; consumer audio products, such as multi-channel receivers-amplifiers, and wired and wireless audio streaming products; printed circuit board assemblies; and IoT products. The company sells its products primarily in China, the United States, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Norway, Holland, Canada, and internationally. Deswell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Macau.

About American Biltrite

American Biltrite Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications. It also manufactures and distributes commercial flooring primarily for healthcare, educational, and institutional sectors; and performance sheet rubber in North America, as well as designs and supplies fashion jewelry to department stores under the brands of Guess, T Tahari, Robert Rose, Berry, and Jessica McClintock. The company sells its tape products through sales organizations, distributors, and select manufacturers' representatives. American Biltrite Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts.

