Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Down 3.5%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.83. 2,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,186,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.89 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $73,053.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $18,027.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $73,053.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $18,027.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,695.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,378 shares of company stock worth $213,404 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $53,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $62,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

