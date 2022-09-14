Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.91. 148,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,782,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hippo from $3.76 to $2.06 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Get Hippo alerts:

Hippo Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $528.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 218.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIPO. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 39.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hippo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.