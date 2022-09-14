Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.1% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $41,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International Stock Down 3.7 %

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $184.98 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The stock has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.70.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

