Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.48. 20,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,918. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

