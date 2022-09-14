HyperDAO Price Tops $0.0053 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a market cap of $18.05 million and $122,050.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao.

HyperDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

