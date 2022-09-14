Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after acquiring an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after acquiring an additional 685,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,571,000 after acquiring an additional 110,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 596,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,666,000 after acquiring an additional 92,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.8 %

ULTA traded down $3.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $426.47. 12,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,745. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $451.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $402.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.70.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

See Also

