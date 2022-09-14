Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 110,297 Shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,297 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in RiverNorth Specialty Finance were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 279.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 484,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 356,927 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,078. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.1662 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

