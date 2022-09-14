Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Takes $1.29 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CASY stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,662. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $223.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.98. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 15.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

