Ideaology Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (IDEA)

Ideaology (IDEA) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $302,072.50 and approximately $148,966.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 130.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.63 or 0.01158356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00836446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021137 BTC.

About Ideaology

Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio.

Ideaology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition.IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

