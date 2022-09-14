iFabric (TSE:IFA) Stock Price Down 6.8%

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Rating) shares were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

iFabric Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.81 million and a PE ratio of 118.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.03.

About iFabric

iFabric Corp. designs and distributes women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Intimate Apparel division engages in the design, purchase, and distribution of intimate apparel, which includes a range of specialty bras, including reversible bra, patented bandeaux bra, and patented breast lift products.

