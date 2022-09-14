Innovid (NYSE:CTV) & AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Financial Analysis

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.9% of Innovid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of AppFolio shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Innovid shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of AppFolio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Innovid and AppFolio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovid 1 0 4 0 2.60 AppFolio 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Innovid currently has a consensus target price of $6.54, indicating a potential upside of 112.34%. AppFolio has a consensus target price of $125.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.86%. Given Innovid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innovid is more favorable than AppFolio.

This table compares Innovid and AppFolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovid N/A -1.09% -0.60% AppFolio -11.04% -16.01% -11.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innovid and AppFolio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovid $90.29 million 4.51 -$11.47 million N/A N/A AppFolio $359.37 million 9.52 $1.03 million ($1.31) -74.63

AppFolio has higher revenue and earnings than Innovid.

Risk & Volatility

Innovid has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppFolio has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innovid beats AppFolio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes. It also provides value added services that are designed to enhance, automate, and streamline processes and workflows for property management businesses, such as electronic payment, tenant screening, and insurance services. AppFolio, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

