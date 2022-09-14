Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires 125 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,424,000 after acquiring an additional 86,668 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.70. 49,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,652. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.16.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

