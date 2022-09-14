Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys New Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 208,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 71,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.08. 7,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,404. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $50.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

