Insight Advisors LLC PA Decreases Holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned about 0.57% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 139,550 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NASDAQ:HERO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. 51 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,243. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

