Insight Advisors LLC PA Grows Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 114.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZIM. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.60. 90,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,872,868. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $91.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $4.75 per share. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 60.13%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

