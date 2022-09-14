Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $580,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ACWF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.88. 162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,488. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $39.58.

