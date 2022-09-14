Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 706 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000.

NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.84. 402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,995. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $51.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

