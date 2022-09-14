Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Shares Down 3.3%

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.15. 417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.
Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Trading Down 3.3 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75.
