International Biotechnology Trust PLC Acquires Shares of 14,000 Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,000. Axsome Therapeutics accounts for about 1.2% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $71.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

