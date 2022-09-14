International Biotechnology Trust PLC Has $16.96 Million Stock Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Zai Lab accounts for about 3.8% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.08% of Zai Lab worth $16,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 13.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after buying an additional 1,006,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after acquiring an additional 231,759 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 3.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,133,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,802,000 after purchasing an additional 114,339 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Zai Lab by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,928,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,195,000 after purchasing an additional 55,132 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $138.26.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

