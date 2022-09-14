International Biotechnology Trust PLC Has $32.57 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 7.3% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $32,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 49,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $226.86 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day moving average is $243.53.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.13.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

