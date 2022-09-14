International Biotechnology Trust PLC Sells 77,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC decreased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,000 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Shares of NBIX opened at $102.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 934.18 and a beta of 0.55. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $109.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

