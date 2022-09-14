International Biotechnology Trust PLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC cut its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Biohaven Pharmaceutical accounts for approximately 2.1% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.19% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $150.91 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $79.01 and a 1 year high of $151.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.49.

Insider Activity at Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The firm had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Wedbush downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

See Also

