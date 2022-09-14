Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $3.74 on Wednesday, hitting $433.05. 43,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $122.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $439.29 and a 200 day moving average of $431.31.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $538.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $570.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,650,291. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 833.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Intuit by 24.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Intuit by 37.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $240,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

