Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $3.74 on Wednesday, hitting $433.05. 43,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $122.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $439.29 and a 200 day moving average of $431.31.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $538.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $570.61.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,650,291. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 833.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Intuit by 24.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Intuit by 37.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $240,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

