Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Cut by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.2% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after buying an additional 2,775,878 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 847,727 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 844,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $295.82. 1,880,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,914,297. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

