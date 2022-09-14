Investment Management Corp of Ontario Decreases Stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario decreased its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 1,096.1% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.63 by ($0.21). 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on QFIN. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

