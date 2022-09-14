Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario decreased its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Weibo were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after buying an additional 3,029,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,044,000 after buying an additional 171,508 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Weibo by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,996,000 after buying an additional 1,091,440 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,592,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,541,000 after buying an additional 286,886 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,751,000 after buying an additional 530,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WB. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global cut Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. HSBC decreased their price target on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Weibo in a research report on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Weibo Stock Performance

Weibo stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

