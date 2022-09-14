Investment Management Corp of Ontario Invests $14.53 Million in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,532,000. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 1.3% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. Cowen lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 2.9 %

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,581,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 211,831 shares of company stock valued at $53,887,298 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $246.08 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

