Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 2,200 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario reduced its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. XPeng makes up 0.1% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in XPeng were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 120.3% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,853,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 27.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,290 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,549,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,270.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,504 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:XPEV opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 3.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Macquarie cut shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

XPeng Profile

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.