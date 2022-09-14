IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Short Interest Update

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IO Biotech Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of IOBT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,581. IO Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOBT. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,979,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,305,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,114,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $7,171,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech Company Profile

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

