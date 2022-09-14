IOST Price Hits $0.0127 on Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $235.23 million and $18.92 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOST has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. Telegram | Facebook | Weibo | Kakao | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

