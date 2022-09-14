iShares Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBB) Stock Price Down 4.5%

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBB – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $122.63 and last traded at $122.84. 2,043,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,488,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.63.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.61 and its 200 day moving average is $122.55.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.