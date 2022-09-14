iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,131 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of EFAV traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.09. 542,285 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.55.

