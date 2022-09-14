iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 21,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 60,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.