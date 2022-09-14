iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 5.3% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.68. 67,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,146. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.63.

