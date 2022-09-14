iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Up 873.9% in August

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,700 shares, an increase of 873.9% from the August 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

EWZS stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. 194,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,624. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 535.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 68,463 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 393,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,273.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 42,553 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 580.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 140,926 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

