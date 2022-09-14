iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating) were down 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 8,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 56,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 161,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,423,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.