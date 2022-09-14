iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,253.9% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 43,004 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $5.47 on Wednesday, hitting $114.95. The stock had a trading volume of 986,929 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.08 and its 200-day moving average is $122.23. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

