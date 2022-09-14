iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) Shares Down 3.4%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY – Get Rating) were down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $119.92 and last traded at $120.35. Approximately 607,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,141,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.56.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.78.

Featured Stories

