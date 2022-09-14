iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Bought by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 3,746.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652,827 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 4.22% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $23,844,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 991.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 605,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 550,028 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,283,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,214,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,538,000 after acquiring an additional 417,003 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 375.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 289,104 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.36. 109,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,933. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

