Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of IVN opened at C$9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.59, a quick ratio of 21.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.54. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$6.41 and a twelve month high of C$13.15.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.24. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

