J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Shares Up 3.8%

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 580 ($7.01) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.00.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

J D Wetherspoon Stock Up 3.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.