Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for American Equity Investment Life’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. The company’s revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

AEL opened at $37.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 26,088 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after buying an additional 45,616 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

