Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kellogg’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Kellogg in a report released on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Kellogg’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

K has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE:K opened at $70.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 54.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 113,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $8,515,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $95,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,042,352 shares of company stock worth $76,465,196. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after buying an additional 1,054,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,782,000 after buying an additional 173,266 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,139,000 after buying an additional 106,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

