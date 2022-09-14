Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Rezolute, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rezolute in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.29) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rezolute’s current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rezolute’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated an “assumes” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

Shares of RZLT opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.35, a quick ratio of 22.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $84.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. Rezolute has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Rezolute by 50.0% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rezolute by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Rezolute in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

